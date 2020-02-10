The amazing Stardew Valley RPG drops to $5 on the App Store (Nearly 40% off)

Stardew Valley is ranked as the number one role playing game on the App Store for a reason. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 20,000 gamers, there’s a lot more to this one than its gorgeous throwback graphics and farming RPG mechanics. With over 50-hours of gameplay, not only will you be responsible for your farm, its livestock, and your growing family, but also the mysterious cave systems with dangerous monsters that add an interesting layer to the experience as well. Better yet, the regularly $8 iOS version is now on sale for $4.99. That’s matching the lowest we have tracked since a brief $4 offer in late 2019. Head below for more details on the 2017 BAFTA Game of the Year nominee.

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Customize your farmer and home! With hundreds of options to choose from…Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

