Never run out of lighter fluid with this rechargeable arc model for just $6

Red baby AI (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE USB-rechargeable Electronic Arc Lighter for $6.03 Prime shipped with the code IRAU9R3A at checkout. Normally around $11, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever went to light a candle, only to find a lighter that’s out of fluid, then you know the struggle. This lighter uses a USB port to recharge a built-in battery, which lasts for up to “400 sparks.” Rated 4/5 stars.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out this refillable lighter. It’s just $5.50 Prime shipped and offers a more conventional approach to igniting candles and the like.

Don’t forget to check out our Green Deals guide and daily roundup. It offers an insight as to how you can save cash in the long-run by using electricity-powered or saving devices. Today, we featured a $12 LED bulb which uses far less power than its older incandescent predecessors.

TACKLIFE Rechargeable Lighter features:

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY AND QUICK CHARGE: This Lighter utilizes a 220mAh built-in Li-ion battery means that it can fully recharge quickly, usually fully charge in one time takes half an hour. A full charge will last up to 400 sparks. our USB lighter can be used time and time again to save you money, time and effort.

ECO-FRIENDLY LIGHTER: No gas or fuel is required, no need to keep smelly fuel around to refill. That is Safe to Use and more eco-friendly, too! Our rechargeable lighter comes with a USB charging cable, you only need to simply plug it into any USB port and the battery indicator tells you when you need to recharge.

