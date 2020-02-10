Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Severed, Planescape, Tweak and Tuneup, more

It’s time to kick the week off with Monday’s best iOS app deals. Today’s collection of discounted options include office simulations, puzzlers, a 3D atlas, one-armed warriors, a masterpiece role playing game, and some Mac productivity helpers, just to name a few. Every day at this time of morning we curate all of the most notable price drops on Apple’s digital marketplaces into one handy list for you. Today’s highlights include Stardew Valley, SkySafari, Severed, Planescape: Torment, Conduit Bending, Disk Clean Pro, Tweak and Tuneup, and many more. Head below for all of today’s best iOS/Mac app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Zoo Sounds – Safe Toddler Fun: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pause: Mindful moments: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Giant Square PRO – Grids+: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Conduit Bending – Electricians: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $28 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jaipur: the board game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Abalone: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $42 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color by number: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 6: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Discovr – discover music: FREE (Reg. $3)

Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

