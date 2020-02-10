Ultimate Ears Boom 3 lineup is on sale from $100, matching all-time lows

- Feb. 10th 2020 9:13 am ET

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, that’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 delivers 360-degree sound that’s paired with a fully waterproof design, making it an ideal companion for camping trips or wherever your adventures take you. UE’s new Magic Button feature makes it easy to play, pause, skip, and control your streaming music from a variety of sources. Up to 15-hours of battery life rounds out the list of features. I loved it in my hands-on review, calling it “one of the best summer speakers ever.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon also has the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99. Also at Best Buy. That’s down $50 from the regular price and a match of the Amazon all-time low. UE’s Megaboom 3 sports a larger design than the featured deal above, which delivers a few extra perks. That includes up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge, delivering more power and your favorite music throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $25. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 features:

  • ULTIMATE SOUND: Super portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge. It brings your music to life wherever you take it.
  • POWERED FOR ADVENTURE: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours on a single charge. Add the POWER UP charging dock to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure
  • SUPER PORTABLE, WATERPROOF & VIRTUALLY INDESTRUCTIBLE: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is seriously waterproof and floats. BOOM 3 was born to get wet and is completely waterproof with a IP67 water and dustproof rating,

