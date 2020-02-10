Amazon offers up to 70% off Fossil, Citizen, more for Valentine’s Day from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 70% off top brand watches for Valentine’s Day. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Fossil Men’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Quartz Watch in brown and silver for $57.73 shipped. Regularly priced at $85, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This watch is versatile to easily dress up or down and it’s water-resistant up to 165-feet for added convenience. I really like that the dials are in roman numerals too, which makes this watch look classic. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal for men is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch for $88.99. Regularly priced at $170, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. This watch has a sporty appearance and it has a really unique battery power that converts any light into energy to recharge your watch. With over 1,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

Finally, for women, the Nine West Sunray Dial Mesh Bracelet Watch drops to $17.99, which is regularly priced at $32. It features a very elegant design that will elevate any look. Plus, you can style it with dresses for work or t-shirts during weekend outings. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 500 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch features:

Multifunction watch with stopwatch functionality; three separate dials to track hours, minutes and seconds; timer; 24 hour

Topped with a shiny rose gold tone case and chronograph movement, it’s an all-around favorite for the season. Modeled after vintage clocks, our Roman numerals are uniquely designed to provide artistic balance to the dial.

In order to create a sense of depth, we also layered the sub-eyes over the numerals, which gives them the effect of being cut off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!