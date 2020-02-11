Score every episode of Friends with the complete series on sale from $49

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Friends: The Complete Series from $48.99 shipped. You have your choice of DVD or Blu-ray bundles here at Amazon all-time low pricing. You’d typically expect to pay $75 or more. Relive the entire series as the gang learns to navigate their 20s and 30s in New York. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Did you know that Funko Pop has its own Friends collection? Bring home each member of the cast with special edition 90s recreations or as their usual characters. Check out the entire selection right here.

More on Friends the Complete Series:

This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible … about the search for commitment and security … and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship–for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.

