BenQ’s portable AirPlay projector sees $150 discount to new Amazon low at $229

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector for $229 shipped when code 150GV1PROMO has been applied at checkout. Down from $379, today’s offer is good for one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, is $120 under previous drops, and a new all-time low. With the ability to project an up to 100-inch image, this projector sports a 3-hour battery life for enjoying content on-the-go. It comes equipped with AirPlay connectivity alongside Google Cast and can double as a Bluetooth speaker when not projecting an image. A USB-C port allows you to display content from a connected device. Having just been released back in January, reviews are still coming in. BenQ’s lineup of projectors are highly-rated at Amazon though.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $87 instead. At just a fraction of the price from our featured deal, you’ll lose out on the higher-capacity battery, though it displays a similar size and quality screen. So as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm certainly won’t break the bank and will have your mobile movie watching needs covered.

We also spotted the Nebula Capsule II Projector on sale as part of Anker’s Valentine’s Day sale, which has dropped to $460. Check out those details and much more right here.

BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector features:

GV1 includes a convenient tilting hinge and auto vertical keystone correction, letting you project big picture at the perfect height. Its 15˚ range means that the 100” projected image can be raised up to 30” above the level where GV1 is placed. With the latest phones, tablets and laptops switching to USB-C, GV1 is at the forefront of this trend. This handy port can also simultaneously charge your device, play videos, or music from a USB flash drive.

