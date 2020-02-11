Chefman’s slender single-serve coffee maker now $30 for today only (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Brewer for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, it dropped down to $40 earlier this month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This 950-watt coffee maker provides freshly brewed single-serve coffee in “30-seconds from start to brew.” Its slender design doesn’t take up much space on the countertop while still providing ample room for your taller travel mugs. Compatible with both K-cups and fresh ground coffee using the included reusable filter, it also sports a self-cleaning feature and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering the savings here, it might be a good idea to stock up on coffee for your new brewer. The AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee at $15.50 (or less with Subscribe & Save) is a highly-rated and affordable option. But Best Buy is also offering a series of notable deals on K-cup packs right now from Green Mountain, Starbucks, Caribou, and others starting from just $8 (Reg. up to $12). All of which carry 4+ star ratings.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we also spotted the Nespresso by De’Longhi Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother down at $199.99 shipped via Amazon. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $380, today’s deal is the best we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a simple single-serve espresso machine with a 19 bar high-pressure pump, a 33.8-ounce water tank, and ships with 14 capsules to get you started. Rated 4+ stars.

Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Brewer:

With the InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker, brewing up a piping hot cup of coffee is as easy as pour, push and go. Make fresh coffee in 30 seconds, exactly how you like it – this brewer can be used with K-Cups®* or your own freshly ground roast using the included filter. The sleek, compact design takes up little counter space and can be stored easily, making it the perfect coffee machine for any size kitchen, dorm, office desk, or hotel room. Break out your favorite travel mug! This personal coffee maker is designed to fit most 14 oz. travel mugs – great for frequent travelers and morning commutes.

