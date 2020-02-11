Amazon is currently offering Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-ray for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $30, today’s offer saves you $12 and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll pay $32 at Best Buy right now. Spanning 26-episodes, this series takes place in the year 2071 and follows four bounty hunters trying to make a living as they track down fugitives across the solar system. Cowboy Bebop is one of my personal favorite shows of all-time, and I can’t recommend it enough to anyone who’s a fan of science fiction or banging soundtracks. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

The anime deals don’t end there at Amazon today, as we’re also seeing the Blu-ray of Evangelion: 1.11 You Are {Not} Alone for $9.69 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Retelling one of the most influential shows of all-time, Evangelion: 1.11 throws you into a world where giant robots square off against menacing monsters for the fate of humanity. Plus with the final installment of the theatrical films due out over the summer, now’s a great time to catch up. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Lastly, over at iTunes, you’ll be able to score complete seasons of My Hero Academia for $4.99 each. Also matched at Amazon. Typically running for $10, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen. My Hero Academia is quickly becoming one of the most popular shows out there, and with the latest season currently airing, this sale is a perfect chance to catch up.

Prefer something a little more Western-centric? Apple’s Disney movie sale delivers new all-time lows and more from $1. Or you could score every episode of Friends with the complete series on sale from $49.

Cowboy Bebop synopsis:

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash.

