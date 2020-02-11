Under $7 nabs CRAFTSMAN’s 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set from Amazon (Save 25%)

- Feb. 11th 2020 12:21 pm ET

$7
Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $6.83 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging lately and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This affordable set includes six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. A protective case locks everything in place, helping you quickly find what’s needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another option worth considering would be Black & Decker’s Double-Ended Screwdriving Bit Set for $5. You’ll snag Phillips, slotted, square, and star bit tips. Since each is double-ended you will always have two bit types ready for the task at hand.

On the hunt for tools? Don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Porter-Cable’s 2-Tool Cordless Combo at $101. Stock is starting to run low, but more are on the way. At any rate, acting quickly could get you ahead of any shipping delays.

CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set features:

  • 1/4 in. Speed-lok connector
  • 6 popular drill sizes
  • Popular assortment of driver bits
  • Magnetic bit holder

