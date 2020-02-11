Rock-bottom pricing on The Economist magazine, grab 1-yr. for $48 (Reg. $150+)

DiscountMags is now offering a 1-year subscription to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. You can opt for the print or digital copy on this listing page at $48, or pickup both and drop your total down to $69.99 using the code above. Whichever you choose, this is the best price available by well over $100 right now and a perfect opportunity to jump in for the first time or extend an existing subscription. All the details are down below.

While this one regularly goes for over $150 a year direct, it is currently listed at $189 via Amazon. Today’s deal is a massive savings amounting up to as much as $141. This is matching our previous mention and the 2019 Black Friday offers as well. As a side note, today’s lead deal is only available on the 51-issue, one-year subscription option.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

