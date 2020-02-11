Get four eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $10 Prime shipped

EufyHome via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for $9.97 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $14 price tag and a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. These nifty stick-on lights add illumination in just about any nook or corner of your home. They offer two brightness levels and a 120-degree field of view with a built-in motion sensor. Best of all? Installation is a breeze. Just peel off the adhesive back and stick it wherever you need a bit more light. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer a standard click-on and click-off LED light? This 2-pack is the same price and offers a slightly brighter design. Of course, for your money, the better value is the eufy deal above. Either way, you can count on bright lighting under cabinets, down hallways, and various other spaces in your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 830 Amazon customers.

Eufy is part of Anker’s family of brands, and you’ll find even more deals on smartphone accessories in this week’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Eufy Lumi Plug-in Lights feature:

IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

COMPACT SIZE: Does not obstruct the second outlet.

