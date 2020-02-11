Add an Alexa-ready smart thermostat to your home for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

Tech-Rabbit (98.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for $99.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $199, Amazon now sells it for $159 in new condition and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If your thermostat can’t be controlled via a phone, do you even live in 2020? But seriously, this thermostat will help you upgrade an otherwise outdated part of your home. There’s nothing like sitting on the couch when it gets cold outside, pulling out a smart device, and changing the temperature without ever having to get up. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

With your savings, pick up a Eufy Genie Smart Speaker. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and offers Alexa voice control, which just so happens to be supported by today’s lead deal. That’s right, you won’t even have to take out your phone to change the temperature, as you can just ask Alexa to do it for you.

Now, if you can live without a touchscreen, this Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat is $60 shipped at Amazon. It still sports smartphone control, just in a more basic design that doesn’t pack a colorized touchscreen like today’s lead deal.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat features:

Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs

Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels

Flexible programming options available based your home or small business schedule, or based on your utility ; s peak rate pricing through their demand response programs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!