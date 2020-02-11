Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Cooker drops to $65, today only (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-quart Pressure Cooker for $64.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $100 but trends around $90 these days. This is the second-best price all-time we’ve tracked in the red colorway. The do-it-all Instant Pot Duo delivers enough cooking capacity for up to 6-quarts. It can handle a variety of tasks, including pressure and rice cooker, steamer, sauteing, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Pair your savings with a popular Instant Pot cookbook and dive into your new world of culinary creations. This book includes 500 “quick and easy” recipes, which should make for some fun meals throughout the year. It’s an easy way to learn more about cooking with an Instant Pot and skipping the trial and error portion all users are familiar with.

Instant Pot Duo features:

Most popular size: serves up to 6 people and perfect for everyday meals.

Replaces up to 7 Appliances: combines 7 kitchen Appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.

Accessories include – 1000+ recipe app, 250+ recipe and how-to online videos, 18/18 stainless steel inner pot, sealing ring, steam rack, Soup Spoon, rice paddle and lid holder. Accessories are dish washer safe.

