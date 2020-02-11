Score a 2-pack of iOS-connected Ember smart mugs for $100 shipped (Reg. $160+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering a 2-pack of the Ember 10-Oz. Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $99.99 shipped. Matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 each, Amazon sells them for $80 right now leaving you with a savings of at least $60 on today’s bundle offer. This is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. The Ember mug links with your smartphone where you can set precise drinking temperatures, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite beverages, customize the LED color, and more. The 10-ounce mug can maintain your ideal temperature for 1-hour before it needs to be juiced-up using the included charging coaster. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is on the first generation Ember Smart Mug. The second generation features a slightly longer battery life at 1.5-hours and currently sells for $100 each at Amazon, for comparison sake. However, if a smartphone-connected mug is overkill for your morning coffee needs, consider a basic insulated travel mug. The RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated model carries 12-ounces of your favorites at $25 but you can score the 14-ounce YETI variant for the same price at Amazon. Both of which will can keep your coffee hotter for even longer but won’t provide the smart features like consumption tracking, and more.

Prefer to make your coffee on-the-go too? Check out our video review of the Wacaco Pipamoka while you’re at it.

Ember 10-Oz. Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

