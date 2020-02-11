JBL’s Link 20 makes Google Assistant portable at $48 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

JBL is offering its Link 20 Assistant-enabled Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $47.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, this speaker has a list price of $230 and this beats our last mention of $50. This portable Bluetooth speaker packs Google Assistant for easy voice control when out-and-about. Just hook it up to your smartphone to gain access to Google’s smart assistant and change the song, start new radio stations, or even command smart devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Fans of Amazon’s Alexa will want to check out the Eufy Genie smart speaker. It’s just $20 Prime shipped and offers Alexa voice services to command your smart home. Just keep in mind that it’s not portable, so you’ll be limited to using it somewhere that has a wall plug.

For non-smart speakers, we have a great roundup for you with prices from $88. These speakers are larger and offer room-filling audio in portable designs, making them great for parties and trips alike.

JBL Link 20 Smart Speaker features:

Listen to music for up to 10 hours with this black JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in Google Assistant that responds to voice commands, and it delivers rich stereo sound while you stream music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This water-resistant JBL portable speaker is made of durable materials, so you can use it outdoors safely.

