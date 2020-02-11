Score a free week of Mint Mobile with this $1 starter kit (80% off)

Mint Mobile via Amazon is offering its Starter Kit for $0.99. Also at Walmart. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 for this starter kit and this is a match of the lowest that we’ve tracked. Mint Mobile is perfect for those who would rather not join up with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. The starter kit comes with 7-days of trial access to the Mint network, which provides you with 100MB of 4G LTE, 100 text messages, and 100-minutes of talk time. Plus, should you opt to continue using Mint, you’ll get a $5 credit toward your service just for using the starter kit. You’ll get the ability to punch out a micro, nano, or full-sized SIM here, meaning it’ll work in any generation of device. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you took advantage of the $199 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro promotion that we tracked a few days ago, this is a great way to cash in on the LTE connectivity some models offer. Mint Mobile will offer you on-the-go internet access anywhere you are, without the need of using a hotspot.

Also, if you plan to pick up the Galaxy S20 and replace your existing phone, Mint Mobile might be of great use to you. Pop the new Mint SIM into your old phone and give it to a kid, parent, or loved one so they can continue using it.

Mint Mobile Starter Kit features:

Our Starter Kit is an easy, worry-free way to try Mint Mobile out before committing to one of our phone plans

For just $5, we’ll send you two SIM cards—download our free Mint Mobile app to activate the first SIM and test Mint where you live, work, and play

Trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk—all of which is good for 7 days after activation

Once you know we’re a match, choose the plan that’s right for you and use the second SIM to transfer your current phone number to Mint (or keep your new number with the first)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!