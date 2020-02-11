Outfit your home studio with this MXL vocal/instrument mic bundle at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 990/993 Studio Microphone Package for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 as a bundle, the MXL 990 goes for $70 while the 993 fetches closer to $130. Today’s bundle is up to $100 in savings and about $82 under Amazon’s best combo price. Perfect for home studios, the 990 is ideal for vocals, but when used in combination with the pencil mic, this duo can do some serious damage when it comes to acoustic guitar recording, among other things of course. These XLR mics come with a handy travel/storage case as well as a shockmount, stand adapter, and a mounting clip so you can get them up on standard-sized music stands and the like right out of the box. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for details.

Now if you don’t already have a Lightning/USB interface as the brains of your audio operation at home, you might want to consider a USB mic that can plug directly into your Mac/PC instead. Something like the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic at $40 is a brilliant option that sounds much better than its price tag would suggest. But you’ll find plenty of options to choose from on that front inside of our roundup of the best podcast gear out there.

MXL 990/993 Studio Microphone Package:

The MXL 990 is a true phantom-powered condenser mic with a 6-micron, 20mm gold-sputtered diaphragm. It has an FET preamp with balanced output for a silky-sweet high end with solid low and midrange vocal reproduction. 30Hz-20kHz frequency range. 130dB maximum SPL. It has the look and sound of a vintage vocal mic and includes a rugged carrying case, shock mount, and stand adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!