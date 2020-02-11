Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $200, today’s offer saves you 25% and returns the price to its Amazon all-time low. Armed with up to 1.75Gb/s speeds, this Wi-Fi router has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, three antennas, and more. Staying true to its Pro Gaming nomenclature, this model is equipped with a designated express lane for gaming traffic to “bypass network congestion and reduce lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.” It’s also said to be optimized for games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) for $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer marks the first price drop yet and subsequently a new all-time low. Sporting support for Wi-Fi 6, this extender can add an additional 500-square feet of range into your network while also supporting 30 devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

We also spotted the ASUS Blue Cave Router yesterday for $100. That price drop is currently still live and leaves you with an extra $60 in your pocket. Should the NETGEAR aesthetic be a bit too unsightly for your home decor, this alternative will surely blend in more naturally.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

The XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router improves your online gaming experience by optimizing your network performance and prioritizing gaming traffic, reducing lag and increasing the fun. Works with current gaming systems, such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more.

