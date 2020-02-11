Save 70% on a 3-year NordVPN subscription and protect yourself online for $126

In celebration of its birthday, NordVPN is currently offering a 3-year plan of its VPN privacy service for $125.64. Typically locking in 36-months of coverage would run you closer to $430, with today’s offer saving you 30%, matches our previous Black Friday mention, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. NordVPN is also throwing in an extra 1-month, 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year plan on top of your purchase as a gift, which is chosen at random. There are plenty of reasons to take advantage of a VPN these days, whether you’re looking to keep your ISP from monitoring internet browsing, protect yourself while using Wi-Fi away from home, or get access to region-locked content like Netflix while traveling. If you’re asking what sets NordVPN apart from other providers, the company offers features like double encryption, no log retention, and the ability to connect six devices simultaneously.

While locking in a 3-year plan for a service you haven’t used before may seem like an intimidating commitment, NordVPN’s subscriptions are fully refundable for 30-days. Or if you’d rather try out a lower-tier plan, 1-year will run you $84 or opting for a single month is just $12.

More about NordVPN:

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.

