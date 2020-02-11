Oral-B 8000 Bluetooth Toothbrush + charging cradle now $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity for $99.94 shipped in various colors. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for between $150 and $180 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time outside of a brief 2-day $90 offer over the holidays last year. Features include pressure protection, timers, position detection so you never miss a spot, and six different cleaning modes. Not only does it connect with your mobile device for coaching and data tracking, but this system also ships with a smart travel case and a dual function charging cradle that will also carry your smartphone. Although the battery will last for up to 14-days before it needs to be recharged anyway. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Now if all that fancy sensor tech and the included smartphone-friendly travel add-ons aren’t getting you excited, opt for a more basic option. The best-selling Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush comes with all of the most important features, like the 2-minute timer, and will only run you $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. It is also full rechargeable with a battery that will last up to 2-weeks before it needs to be juiced up again. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

Oral-B 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Position Detection to help you know where you’ve brushed, so you never miss a zone

Multicolor Smarting on electric toothbrush provides coaching on brushing time

Pressure sensor technology slows brush speed to protect gums

Rechargeable with 6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs

Smart Travel toothbrush case for dual cell phone and brush handle charging

