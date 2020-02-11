Oral-B 8000 Bluetooth Toothbrush + charging cradle now $100 (Reg. $150+)

- Feb. 11th 2020 12:37 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150+ $100
0

Amazon is offering the Oral-B 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity for $99.94 shipped in various colors. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for between $150 and $180 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time outside of a brief 2-day $90 offer over the holidays last year. Features include pressure protection, timers, position detection so you never miss a spot, and six different cleaning modes. Not only does it connect with your mobile device for coaching and data tracking, but this system also ships with a smart travel case and a dual function charging cradle that will also carry your smartphone. Although the battery will last for up to 14-days before it needs to be recharged anyway. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Now if all that fancy sensor tech and the included smartphone-friendly travel add-ons aren’t getting you excited, opt for a more basic option. The best-selling Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush comes with all of the most important features, like the 2-minute timer, and will only run you $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. It is also full rechargeable with a battery that will last up to 2-weeks before it needs to be juiced up again. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

Oral-B 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

  • Position Detection to help you know where you’ve brushed, so you never miss a zone
  • Multicolor Smarting on electric toothbrush provides coaching on brushing time
  • Pressure sensor technology slows brush speed to protect gums
  • Rechargeable with 6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs
  • Smart Travel toothbrush case for dual cell phone and brush handle charging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150+ $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard