Panasonic’s Arc5 Razor returns to holiday pricing at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly between $120 and $150, today’s deal is matching the 2019 Black Friday price drop, our previous deal mention, and the Amazon all-time low. This is a wet/dry shaver with a multi-flex pivoting head that “glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours” of your face. You’ll also find a built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing. The included AC charger provides up to 40-minutes of wireless runtime for the 14,000 CPM linear motor, leaving you with more than enough to time for at least a few shaves before it needs to be recharged. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver at $35. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers, this model is worth a closer look. Now it won’t provide the automatic adjustments and built-in sensors on today’s lead deal, but it will certainly get the job done at a fraction of the price. Otherwise, take a look at this $20 Remington set that even includes a nose/ear trimmer attachment.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor:

Know you are getting the closest shave possible with this Panasonic Arc5 shaver. The shaving sensor monitors the density of your beard and adjusts power to the five ultrasharp Nanotech blades. This waterproof Panasonic Arc5 shaver works wet or dry and has a sonic vibration cleaning mode for easy maintenance. Maintain your shaver. The display reminds you to clean the shaver and replace the foil or a blade. It also indicates battery level, shave time and shaving sensor mode.

