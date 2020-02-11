This personal bender will whip up your protein shakes for just $8 (60% off)

- Feb. 11th 2020 3:49 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Personal Blender (14760) for $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 60% off the going rate and the best price we can find. If all you need is a simple personal-sized blender for smoothies and protein shakes, today’s deal is worth a closer look for sure. This model ships with a 14-ounce blending jar that slides right into the dishwasher with the included lid for easy clean-ups. The 200-watt motor and stainless steel blade “efficiently blends, purees, mixes, and chops ingredients” so you can make homemade shakes, soups, and sauces with ease. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes to personal-sized blenders, this is about as affordable as it gets by a long shot. Never mind finding another electric blender this low, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of those basic shaker bottles for less than this. BlenderBottle’s 20-ounce model can be had for slightly less though at just under $6.50 Prime shipped if you choose the right color. Clearly you’ll be mixing up your protein shake manually here, but it’s also much more practical on-the-go. 

Be sure to swing by our Sports/Fitness and Home Goods Guides for deals to help you stay dedicated to your 2020 fitness regimen.

Bella Personal Blender:

Make tasty drinks with this BELLA personal blender. The stainless steel blade holds up well to daily blending, while a drinking lid simplifies consumption of smoothies and juices while on the go. This BELLA personal blender features a dishwasher-safe blending jar that can hold up to 14 oz. of liquid and a lid for quick cleaning after use. Efficiently blends, purees, mixes and chops ingredients, allowing you to prepare healthy drinks, shakes, sauces, soups and more.

