Score three Victorinox pairing knives for around $4 each at Amazon (30% off)

- Feb. 11th 2020 4:34 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Classic 3-Piece Paring Set for $12.67 Prime shipped. Down nearly 30% from its regular going rate, this is within pennies of its all-time low set back in 2016 and is the best deal we’ve tracked since then. There’s nothing like a good pairing knife when it comes to preparing a meal. Victorinox is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to smaller knives, especially its Swiss Army multitools. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you just need a single knife, then be sure to check out the Victorinox Paring Knife with Fibrox Handle. It’s just $8.50 Prime shipped and carries the same namesake as today’s lead deal, just only yielding you a single cutting instrument.

However, ditching the Victorinox namesake will save you even more. This pairing knife is under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a great starting place for those just building their collection.

Victorinox Swiss Classic 3-Piece Paring Set features:

  • Victorinox Swiss Classic 3 Piece Paring Set, includes 3-1/4″ Serrated Parer, 3-1/4″ Straight Parer, and 2 -1/2″ Bird’s Beak Parer
  • High carbon stainless-steel blade provides maximum sharpness and edge retention; conical ground through length and depth for a wider break point;
  • Blade stamped from cold-rolled steel; bolsterless edge for use of entire blade and ease of sharpening
  • Patented Fibrox handles are textured, slip resistant, and ergonomically designed for balance and comfort; NSF approved

