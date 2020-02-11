Timbuk2’s Mac-ready Tuck Pack falls to $59 at Amazon (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Tuck Pack for $59.25 shipped. That’s nearly $20 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. This backpack shakes up the traditional look with a roll-top design. Owners will find enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a flexible option for most laptop sizes. A side pocket gives you a place to easily stow a water bottle while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to bag a can of Scotchgard for $10. I always have a can of this on hand as it protects everything from backpacks to shoes. It dries clear and without an odor. Once applied it will repels spills, helping prevent stains from setting in.

Oh, and while you’re at it, the Microsoft mouse deal we spotted earlier will allow you to keep a spare peripheral in your bag for only $7.50.

Timbuk2 Tuck Pack features:

Enough with the tricks. Sometimes we need to keep it simple. A straightforward roll-top, its weight and volume are medium, its pocketing effective, laptop protection legit, and on-bike comfort and visibility for real. We love its streamlined look and straightforward philosophy. Why make things harder than they have to be?

