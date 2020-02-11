Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Be Focused Pro, Phone Drive, and more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been collected down below for you. We have highly-rated task managers to keep you productive, file storage solutions, a microphone modeling app, world domination simulation, and a retro action platformer, among others. Every day we collect all of the most notable price drops on the App Store with today’s highlights consisting of Apple Knight: First Dream, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync, Be Focused Pro, Twilight Struggle, and more. Your hand-curated list of today’s best iOS/Mac game and app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: First Dream: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Moodistory Mood Tracker, Diary: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SatFinder: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Twilight Struggle: $4 (Reg. 7)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Zoo Sounds – Safe Toddler Fun: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pause: Mindful moments: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Giant Square PRO – Grids+: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Conduit Bending – Electricians: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $28 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jaipur: the board game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Abalone: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $42 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $1 (Reg. $4)

Be Focused Pro:

Staying on task seems is a real challenge for our screen-bound generation. The Be Focused lets you get things done by breaking up individual tasks among discrete intervals, separated by short breaks. It’s a surprisingly effective way to retain motivation and focus. Create tasks, configure breaks and track your progress throughout the day, week or custom period. Use either your iPhone, iPad or Mac – your devices always stay in sync.

