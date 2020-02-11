Wine accessories from $10 for today only: Electric openers, purifiers, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering deep deals on Modal electric wine bottle openers and other wine accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pick up to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. One standout from the bunch is the Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener (MD-WORCBK7) for $14.99. That’s 25% off the going rate, more than $5 under the best Amazon third-parry price, and the best we can find. Never struggle to cleanly remove the decorative foil and cork again. This electric Modal opener will make short work of both traditional and plastic corks using a simple two-button system. It includes a foil cutter as well as a charging base that doubles as a storage unit and provides enough power per charge to open 30 bottles. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. Head below for even more wine accessory deals from Üllo and Modal.

You can browse through today’s Modal sales event right here for deals starting from $10. While the more affordable option doesn’t include a charging base and instead runs on batteries, it can open up to 50 bottles before you need to refresh them.

Best Buy is also offering an Üllo Wine Purifier bundle at $39.99 shipped for today only. Regularly up to $80 on its own and starting at $60 via Amazon, today’s offer was already a great price before you count the included filter pack. Today’s deal also includes $30 worth of extra wine filters for the price of admission, significantly sweetening the overall value here. Rated 4+ stars.

Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener:

Remove traditional and plastic corks in a hurry with this hardworking MODAL rechargeable bottle opener. This sophisticated corkscrew comes with a recharging station which doubles as a storage base when you’re done using the opener. Open up to 30 bottles of wine with this MODAL rechargeable bottle opener to keep your guests happy and your party going strong. Two buttons to pull out the cork from the bottle and to remove the cork.

