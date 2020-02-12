Amazon is offering up to 38% off organic hand soap, baby shampoo, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 38% off its natural/organic cleaning and personal grooming products. One standout from the bunch is the 4-pack of Puracy Natural Liquid Hand Soap (Lavender & Vanilla) for $15.49 or $14.72 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Fortified with Vitamin E, sea salt, and aloe vera, this is a plant-based formula scented with French lavender blossoms and imported vanilla beans. Made in the USA, it has a “thick, honey-like consistency that quickly creates mounds of foam.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Still unsure about today’s lead deal? Maybe try giving the 1-pack a try first at under $5 Prime shipped before dedicating yourself to the 4-pack above. While it might not be as good an overall value, this way you can give the brand a shot and save $10 in the process.

If you like your cleaning products all-natural and organic, today’s Gold Box sale is for you. With deals starting from $9.50 (or less with Subscribe & Save), you’ll find price drops on everything from all-purpose/carpet cleaner and gel hand soap to baby-friendly products like lotions and shampoos.

Puracy Natural Liquid Hand Soap:

The Puracy Difference: Join the 5+ million enjoying our award-winning, plant-powered formulas

RICH LATHER, NO SULFATES: Thick, honey-like consistency quickly creates mounds of foam while naturally moisturizing and softening your skin; CREATED BY DOCTORS: Fortified with Vitamin E, Sea Salt, and Aloe Vera to naturally hydrate and balance all skin types

LAVENDER & VANILLA ESSENTIAL OILS: French lavender blossoms muddled with aged, imported vanilla beans

NO HARSH CHEMICALS: No sulfates (SLS, SLES, SCS), triclosan, petrochemicals, animal by-products, or other harsh chemicals

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!