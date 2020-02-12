AmazonBasics Premium Backpack drops to $16, delivering the best price in years

Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Premium Backpack for $16.36 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for $30 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in nearly two years. This “lightweight yet durable multi-compartment backpack” offers enough space to hold MacBooks up to 15-inches in size with dedicated storage and protection from bumps and bruises. Added padded shoulder straps make it easier to carry around this bag for longer periods of time. Finally, inside you’ll find compartments for storing your various accessories and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something even more affordable? Strip out the premium padding delivered by the lead deal above and go with this lightweight alternative at $10. It’s available in various colors with a few zippered compartments. However, you won’t find any padded storage here, so be careful if you’re toting around valuables. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,900 Amazon reviewers.

AmazonBasics Premium Backpack features:

Lightweight yet durable multi-compartment backpack – ideal for work, travel, or school

Fits most 15-inch laptops; separate padded laptop compartment with top strap to keep laptop in place

Front pocket organizer with eight sections for keys, pens/pencils, a cell phone, and more

Padded shoulder straps and back padding offer extra back support and comfort; top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack

