Anker’s eufy Video Baby Monitor is now $120 at Amazon (Save $40)

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Video Baby Monitor (T8300) for $119.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. This baby monitor delivers a 720p image and sports a 460-foot range. Built-in pan and tilt functionality allows parents to swivel 330-degrees and angle up or down 110-degrees. If a crying baby is detected, it transmits an audible alert that catches your attention even “when you’re sleeping.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Swing by our video review to learn more.

If audio-only will do, opt for VTech’s $18 Baby Monitor. At such an affordable price, its no wonder this model is an Amazon best-seller. More than 5,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Haven’t had your fill of Anker discounts? You’re in luck. Earlier today we discovered the eufy smart plug for $14 alongside an offer on two LED bulbs for $24. Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out Amazon’s 1-day Arlo security system sale which has bundles priced from $85.

eufy Video Baby Monitor features:

Sweet Dreams on the Big Screen: The large 5″ 720p video baby monitor display shows a sharp picture with 10 times more detail than ordinary 240p-display baby monitors.

Ready for Their First Steps: When your baby starts to walk and run around, just attach the included lens to expand the view to 110 Degrees. No need to purchase another lens.

