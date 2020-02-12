Keep your Apple Watch safe with a clear case for under $2 at Amazon (75% off)

Smiling US Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Clear Case for Apple Watch 40mm for $1.92 Prime shipped with the code 74XZNW5S at checkout. You can also grab a 2-pack of 44mm Clear Cases for $1.92 with the same code. Down from its $8 going rate, this provides a 75% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re worried about scratching the sides of your Apple Watch, or just want to protect it from bumps and bruises, these cases are perfect. The clear design lets your Apple Watch still show off its beauty while staying safe. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets when it comes to protecting an Apple Watch. However, if you’re wanting to upgrade your Apple Watch’s look in other ways, we do have a roundup of bands that fit every style from just $5. These bands would be a great way to spend your savings here, considering you’re saving right around that amount.

For deals on Apple’s latest and greatest products, be sure to check out our guide. It’s updated daily with the latest sales from around the web, ensuring you are always getting the best price on whatever gear you plan on purchasing.

Smiling Apple Watch Clear Case features:

[Designed for apple watch 40mm]: This case fit for Apple Watch 2019 newest series 5 and 2018 series 4 Apple Watch 40mm, high-quality TPU case with built in screen protector.

[Precise cutout]: This 40mm apple watch case was designed with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports.

[Ultra slim]: This Apple watch case front cover is only 0.3mm and total 0.5oz weight not add any bulk and you will not lose any touch sensitivity.

[Shock-proof]: Made of high quality, anti-scratch TPU, this case covers the full front and curved edges of the I watch, Offering full protection for YOUR Apple Watch against Scratches, drops, and bumps.

