Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Cole Haan, Levi’s, more

Activewear |
- Under Armour’s President’s Day Sale offers extra 25% off outlet orders of $100+
- Heated jackets, vests, and gloves up to 40% off, today only at Amazon
- Saucony takes 25% off all workout apparel: Jackets, tights, accessories, more
- Moosejaw’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to 40% off: The North Face, UGG, more
- Athleta’s Winter Sale cuts up to 60% off workout wear: Jackets, leggings, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping for President’s Day
- Macy’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is live offering 40% off your purchase
- Kate Spade updates your accessories with up to 60% off sale + 25% off sitewide
- Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale items during its President’s Day Sale
- AmazonBasics Premium Backpack drops to $16, delivering the best price in years
Home Goods and more |
- Gillette razors and blade refills start from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)
- Dyson’s Siri-enabled Pure Hot + Cool Purifier falls to $240 (Refurb, Orig. $599)
- Take Coleman’s Xtreme 120-Qt. Cooler on your next adventure: $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Amazon is offering up to 38% off organic hand soap, baby shampoo, more from $9
- Anker’s eufy Video Baby Monitor is now $120 at Amazon (Save $40)
