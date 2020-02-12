Bodum’s 51-ounce cold brew coffee maker hits a new low at under $13

Amazon is offering the Bodum Bean 51-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker (K11683-01WM) for $12.88 Prime shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $16 before today’s price drop and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. If you’re not a fan of hot-brewed coffee (like my wife), then this is perfect for you. It’s designed to brew your morning fuel through chilled water in the fridge and make around 51-ounces of it at a time. The best part of this brewer? It’s entirely dishwasher safe, meaning that cleanup will be super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you ditch the Bodum namesake, then you can save a bit more. This cold brew coffee maker offers a similar design and capacity for around $11 Prime shipped, though you’ll lack the slightly nicer design of today’s lead deal.
However, those after a stronger brew will want to check out this stovetop espresso maker. It’s available for under $12 Prime shipped and will easily up your coffee game if you’ve been lacking in the homemade espresso department.
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:
- Includes two lids: One for the fridge overnight, and one with a plunger to press down the coffee grounds in the morning
- 51 Oz. Capacity.
- Innovative locking lid system keeps your Coffee hot or cold and helps prevent spills
- All components are 100% Dishwasher Safe for easy clean-up.
- All Plastic Parts are 100% BPA Free!
