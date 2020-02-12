Bodum’s 51-ounce cold brew coffee maker hits a new low at under $13

Amazon is offering the Bodum Bean 51-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker (K11683-01WM) for $12.88 Prime shipped. For comparison, it originally went for $16 before today’s price drop and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. If you’re not a fan of hot-brewed coffee (like my wife), then this is perfect for you. It’s designed to brew your morning fuel through chilled water in the fridge and make around 51-ounces of it at a time. The best part of this brewer? It’s entirely dishwasher safe, meaning that cleanup will be super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you ditch the Bodum namesake, then you can save a bit more. This cold brew coffee maker offers a similar design and capacity for around $11 Prime shipped, though you’ll lack the slightly nicer design of today’s lead deal.

However, those after a stronger brew will want to check out this stovetop espresso maker. It’s available for under $12 Prime shipped and will easily up your coffee game if you’ve been lacking in the homemade espresso department.

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Includes two lids: One for the fridge overnight, and one with a plunger to press down the coffee grounds in the morning

51 Oz. Capacity.

Innovative locking lid system keeps your Coffee hot or cold and helps prevent spills

All components are 100% Dishwasher Safe for easy clean-up.

All Plastic Parts are 100% BPA Free!

