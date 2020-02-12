Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $220

Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones in Rose Gold for $220 shipped. You’ll note that this color is currently backordered a week or so. As a comparison, the Bose QC 35s typically sell for upwards of $349. We previously saw them drop to $279 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for quite some time now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life, and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review at 9to5Google.

You can save further, and get a similar design, by going with Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth Headphones for $23. You’ll miss out on Bose’s best-in-class ANC, but overall there’s still a lot to like here. Includes up to 18-hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in controls for playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget, we still have the popular Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Professional Headphones on sale for $79, which is a 20% savings from the regular going rate. The ATH-series is about as suitable for monitoring situations in your home studio as they are on the street as your main listening cans. Learn more here.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

