The Cole Haan President’s Day Sale is currently offering an extra 40% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. This is a great time to update your boots for winter, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $120. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $300. This style is completely waterproof and feature a grooved sole that helps to promote extra traction. They’re a great option to wear with slacks to work, during your everyday commutes, or during outdoor adventures. Plus, you can choose from four versatile color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 175 happy Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Willa Tall Boots. Originally priced at $350, however during the sale you can find them for $120. This height of boot was very trendy for this season and it’s versatile to easily dress up or down. These boots pair nicely with jeans, leggings or dresses alike. I also love the pointed toe that helps to elongate your legs and you can find them in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Valentine’s Day Event that’s offering extra 25% off clearance items from just $26.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!