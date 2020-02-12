Dyson’s Siri-enabled Pure Hot + Cool Purifier falls to $240 (Refurb, Orig. $599)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Wi-Fi Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP02) for $239.99 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $229 off the new condition price at Amazon and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike a majority of the discounted models we find, this offering connects to Wi-Fi and works with Alexa and Siri, allowing you to adjust your room’s climate with a simple voice command. Other smart capabilities include using the Dyson Link app to gain insight into the quality of your home’s air. Dyson backs this unit with a 6-month warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

If easy-to-manage heat is what you’re after, definitely give DeLonghi Slim Convector Heater a look. It’s currently priced at $170 and is what I have wall-mounted in several rooms throughout my home.

Now that the climate in your space is up to snuff, it may be time to refresh your aging desk. Luckily we spotted Ashley Furniture’s glass L-shaped Desk for $160.50 on Amazon. This offering makes for an easy way to modernize most spaces.

Dyson Smart Pure Hot + Cool Purifier features:

Triple Functionality: Purifies year round; Heats with thermostatic control in winter; Cooling fan in summer

HEPA Filter: Removes 99. 97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0. 3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander; Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes

Set & Forget: Auto mode monitors the room and reacts to airborne pollutants, switching on and off to maintain the optimum air quality

