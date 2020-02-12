Fluance Signature HiFi Bookshelf Speakers step up your audio: $170 (15% off)

Fluance Audio via Amazon is offering its Signature Series HiFi Two-Way Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $169.96 shipped in both colors. Down 15% from its regular going rate, this is the best price that we’ve seen since a 2018 drop to $150 and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for high-end speakers for your home audio setup, these are a great option. Fluance is one of the best names in the business when it comes to speakers, offering high-quality without spending thousands of dollars. These speakers require an amp to function properly, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Don’t forget the banana plugs, since you’ll need them for these speakers. This 5-pack will get you up and going for under $10 Prime shipped, so it’s a must when picking up today’s lead deal.
Also, you should probably grab AmazonBasics 100-foot 16-Gauge Speaker Wire just to be on the safe side. The spool is just $13.50 Prime shipped and will ensure you have plenty of cable to run these speakers anywhere you want.
Fluance Signature HiFi Bookshelf Speaker features:
- Ultra high-end Neodymium tweeters produce high frequencies with captivating clarity and truly immersive surround sound
- Midrange pointed dome allows sound waves to travel directly from the center of the woven glass fiber cone for an enhanced soundstage
- Acoustically inert, the cabinets are precision crafted with engineered wood to create a warm, distortion-free sound
