Fluance Signature HiFi Bookshelf Speakers step up your audio: $170 (15% off)

Fluance Audio via Amazon is offering its Signature Series HiFi Two-Way Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $169.96 shipped in both colors. Down 15% from its regular going rate, this is the best price that we’ve seen since a 2018 drop to $150 and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for high-end speakers for your home audio setup, these are a great option. Fluance is one of the best names in the business when it comes to speakers, offering high-quality without spending thousands of dollars. These speakers require an amp to function properly, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget the banana plugs, since you’ll need them for these speakers. This 5-pack will get you up and going for under $10 Prime shipped, so it’s a must when picking up today’s lead deal.

Also, you should probably grab AmazonBasics 100-foot 16-Gauge Speaker Wire just to be on the safe side. The spool is just $13.50 Prime shipped and will ensure you have plenty of cable to run these speakers anywhere you want.

Fluance Signature HiFi Bookshelf Speaker features:

Ultra high-end Neodymium tweeters produce high frequencies with captivating clarity and truly immersive surround sound

Midrange pointed dome allows sound waves to travel directly from the center of the woven glass fiber cone for an enhanced soundstage

Acoustically inert, the cabinets are precision crafted with engineered wood to create a warm, distortion-free sound

