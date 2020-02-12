Gift cards up to 20% off: Uber, TGI Fridays, 1-800-Flowers, GameStop, more

- Feb. 12th 2020 1:04 pm ET

It is now time to look at this week’s best gift card deals. From discounted rides and food, to deals on games, clothing, and footwear, we have something for everyone in today’s roundup. Having some discounted credit on hand in the form of gift cards can be an ideal way to score even deeper deals on full-price items and everyday essentials you would be purchasing anyway. Today we have notable offers from Uber, the App Store, Grubhub, TGI Fridays, Domino’s Pizza, GameStop, adidas, and more. Head below for everything.

This Week’s Best Gift Card Deals:

Above you’ll also find a notable offer on 1-800-Flowers gift cards which, if you’re fast, can really come in handy this week for Valentine’s Day. But you’ll also want to swing by our full post of that deal where you’ll find ways to bring your order total down even lower.

TGI Fridays Gift Cards:

Your TGI Fridays eGift Card may only be used for making purchases at participating TGI Fridays restaurants. It cannot be redeemed for cash or applied as payment to any account unless required by law. eGift Cards will not be replaced if lost or stolen without purchaser’s confirmation email as proof of purchase. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. No dormancy fees, no expiration date. For more information about the TGI Fridays eGift Card, to check the balance or to find the TGI Fridays nearest you

