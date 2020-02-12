Gillette razors and blade refills start from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Gillette shaving products and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. You can score the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor for $6.29. Regularly up at over $9, today’s offer is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year or more and is the lowest we can find. It is currently listed at just under $10 via Walmart. This 3-blade system features a Microfin skin guard and lubrication strip for a smooth glide. The handle is also compatible with all Mach3 blade refills, and fortunately they also happen to part of today’s Gold Box sale (details below). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for more deals from today’s sale.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a well-rated shaver for less than today’s lead deal. You could opt for this Schick Hydro 5 Disposable Razor at just over $4 Prime shipped, but there might be more value in the $6 option above that will last significantly longer. Especially considering the 4-blade refill pack for the Gillette Mach3 Turbo is on sale for $12.99 today, down from the usual $17.50+.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gillette sale for additional deals from $9. There are several notable offers on blade refills so chances are the particular type you’re after is in there.

Looking to take it up a notch instead? Panasonic’s Arc5 Razor is back to holiday pricing at $100 (Reg. up to $150).

Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor:

Gillette razors for men with stronger-than-steel blades stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3)

Engineered to last for 15 comfortable shaves

Gillette Mach3 Turbo men’s razor features sharper, Turbo cutting blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)

Long-lasting lubrication strip provides an incredible glide

Microfin skin guard stretches the skin, and prepares hair to be cut

