Heated jackets, vests, and gloves up to 40% off, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aidewen direct via Amazon is offering up to 45% off heated outerwear for winter. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Venustas Men’s Heated Vest with a Battery Pack for $83.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $120, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This vest is sure to keep you warm in cooler temperatures with four heated areas across the body and three adjustable settings. The vest’s battery pack lasts for up to 11-hours and it’s also waterproof. Keep your essentials safe with its two zippered hand pockets and you can find the vest in four color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Find even more deals below.

For women, a great option is the Venustas 3-in-1 Heated Jacket that’s marked down to $104.99. That’s another Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $140. This style has a USB port to easily charge your devices and its 3-in-1 design can be worn as just as lightweight jacket, shell, or both. Rated 4.2/5 stars with 140 Amazon reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour President’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more.

Men’s Heated Vest with Battery Pack features:

Breathable ultra light material, comfortable nylon fabric and water-resistant coating. It has excellent windproof and warm-keeping quality, ensure you be able to enjoy exceptional warmth while still maintaining peak performance with unrestricted movement!

Heat quickly in seconds, FOUR carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across core body areas (left & right abdomen, mid-back and collar); Adjust 3 heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button.

HEAT UP TO 11 WORKING HOURS with Venustas certified 10000mAh battery, USB port for charging smart phones and other mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!