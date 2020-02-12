Solar panels and accessories up to 50% off at Home Depot from $20

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off select solar panels and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 165W Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $127.97. This bundle is designed for 12W systems often found within recreational vehicles and more. Notable features here include “plug and play connections” along with included mounting hardware. Nature Power notes that these panels will retain up to 80% capacity for 25-years, which when coupled with today’s price drop, makes for an affordable way to start dabbling in the world of solar power. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust setup, consider the Nature Power 440W Solar Panel System with Inverter and Controller for $478.97. This bundle offers not only more power than the lead deal above, but also includes everything needed to get started with an inverter and controller shipping alongside the panels. This kit ships with four 110W panels while the inverter is built to handle up to 750W of power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nature Power Solar Panel features:

Nature Power Monocrystalline Solar Panels take the sun’s energy and turns it into electric current. These solar panels are high efficiency 12-Volt solar panels featuring sturdy aluminum frames and high transparency tempered glass tops. They have a scratch resistant and antireflective coating to help keep the solar panel in good shape for many years. They are rugged enough to be permanently mounted outdoors or even on mobile applications such as RVs and boats. Designed for charging 12-Volt batteries in off grid applications of any scale a solar charge controller is required to keep your batteries from being overcharged. Designed for use with Nature Power 8 Amp Solar Charge Controller or Nature Power 28 Amp Solar Charge Controller.

