H&R Block Deluxe Tax + State software includes filing for $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Newegg offers H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software + State 2019 for Mac or PC at $19.99 as a digital download when you apply promo code EMCDFGD26 at checkout. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and Amazon’s current $30 sale. This is the best price we’ve tracked. It’s tax season, whether you’re ready or not. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2018 tax return imports, along with free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block values the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Combing through tax software for this year’s filing will not deliver any software from trusted names at a lower price than today’s featured deal, and certainly not with both federal and state options. With at least $10 in savings, it might be wise to pick up some extra reading to help maximize your tax return this year. Amazon has a large selection of digital eBooks on this topic, which you can see here.

H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software features:

Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing

One state program download included – a $39.95 value

Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions

Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement

Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, last year’s personal tax return

Free live product help via chat – or get tax help from a tax expert for a fee

