Get your kitty the IRIS Top Entry Litter Box he deserves at $14 (Reg. $19+)

Amazon is offering the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop for $13.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19 at Amazon, this model sells for $25 at Chewy and is now within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. The top-entry design helps to prevent litter from getting all over the place while leaving more than enough space for your furry friend to get in and out. It also has some small holes along the top to remove excess litter from your kitty’s paws and the rounded shape “makes cleaning the covered cat litter pan easy.” This model also ships with a litter scoop, so you won’t have to buy one separately. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the top-entry design isn’t working for you, there’s cash to be saved here. This highly-rated Nature’s Miracle Litter Box goes for under $12 Prime shipped and features high-sides to help with the litter scatter issue. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers and implements an easy clean spout along the front side for simple emptying and the like.

IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box:

Top Entry kitty litter box is the perfect way to prevent litter scatter and contain spraying

Large Top entryway on the Deep cat litter pan for easy entry and exit

Small holes on the lid to help remove litter particles from the cat’s paws and return it to the Large cat litter box

Rounded shape and included litter scoop makes cleaning the covered cat litter pan easy

Outer Dimensions: 20.50″L x 14.75″W x 14.38″H

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!