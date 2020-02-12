Jackery’s compact Explorer 160 Power Station returns to an Amazon low of $110

- Feb. 12th 2020 5:01 pm ET

0

Jackery Inc via Amazon is offering its Explorer 160 Portable Power Station for $109.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to power stations, this one is compact, yet powerful. It sports a 167Wh lithium-ion battery and AC outlet with USB-C and two 2.4A USB-A ports. With several types of connectivity, Jackery Explorer 160 is ready to help you power through camping trips, power outages, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If charging a 13-inch MacBook Air or Pro is your primary concern, consider TYLT’s Portable 7X Smart Charger for $50. It sports a built-in USB-C cable and port, allowing you to use it as a charger and a power bank. Charging speeds top out at 45-watts.

While not identical to the featured deal, we did go hands-on with Jackery’s Explorer 240. After spending quite a bit of time with it, we found that it to offer “great features for the price.”

Oh, and don’t miss out on today’s Home Depot sale which includes solar panels and accessories at up to 50% off.

Jackery Explorer 160 features:

It can charge everything from smartphones, tablets and laptops to cameras, Nintendo and drones; It could power other devices while recharging itself. Affords power while camping off-grid, at festivals, fishing hunting and short blackouts.

Best Amazon Deals

Jackery

