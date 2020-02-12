Assemble a 20% discount on LEGO’s Shanghai Skyline at $48, more from $3.50

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Shanghai City Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the low there, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This nearly 600-piece creation assembles several famous buildings from Shanghai including Longhua Temple, Radisson Blu Hotel, World Financial Center, and more. It measures over nine-inches high and 11-inches wide. I personally love the LEGO Architecture series, and this one embodies the same attention to detail as kits I’ve previously built. Head below for more deals from $3.50.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

If you didn’t catch the news from earlier this morning, LEGO announced two Ideas kits including Winnie the Pooh and blacksmith shop. Learn all about the upcoming creations right here.

LEGO Architecture Shanghai Skyline features:

Recreate Shanghai in China’s blend of historical and modern architecture with this realistic LEGO® Architecture 21039 Shanghai Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible toy features the city’s iconic points of interest, including Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bund area, Oriental Pearl, World Financial Center, the Shanghai Tower and Huangpu River, and is finished with a decorative Shanghai nameplate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!