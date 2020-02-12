Assemble a 20% discount on LEGO’s Shanghai Skyline at $48, more from $3.50

- Feb. 12th 2020 1:44 pm ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Shanghai City Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the low there, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This nearly 600-piece creation assembles several famous buildings from Shanghai including Longhua Temple, Radisson Blu Hotel, World Financial Center, and more. It measures over nine-inches high and 11-inches wide. I personally love the LEGO Architecture series, and this one embodies the same attention to detail as kits I’ve previously built. Head below for more deals from $3.50.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

If you didn’t catch the news from earlier this morning, LEGO announced two Ideas kits including Winnie the Pooh and blacksmith shop. Learn all about the upcoming creations right here.

LEGO Architecture Shanghai Skyline features:

Recreate Shanghai in China’s blend of historical and modern architecture with this realistic LEGO® Architecture 21039 Shanghai Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible toy features the city’s iconic points of interest, including Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bund area, Oriental Pearl, World Financial Center, the Shanghai Tower and Huangpu River, and is finished with a decorative Shanghai nameplate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go