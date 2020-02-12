Little Martin LX Acoustic Guitar is an ideal starter instrument at $100 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Martin LX “Little Martin” Acoustic Guitar for $249 shipped. Regularly $350, it still fetches as much from Guitar Center with the best Amazon listings sitting at $329. You’re looking at up to $100 in savings and the best price we can find. The Little Martin series is ideal for travel and practice, but also for beginners looking to get their hands on a proper instrument from a professional brand that won’t break the bank. Featuring a small modified 0-14 Martin body, it sports Sitka spruce bracing, a Micarta fretboard and bridge, and “Martin’s patented neck mortise.” Nickel-plated tuners and an included gig bag round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now as ideal of a starter instrument today’s lead offer may be, there are beginner instruments out there from reputable brands for less. The Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle comes to mind at $160. Here, you get a highly-rated acoustic guitar and everything you need to get going including a gig bag, online lessons, extra strings, a tuner, and even some picks, among other things.

However, if you do opt for the Martin above, consider scoring some extra picks and guitar strings to ensure you don’t get stuck with a broken one at the worst time possible.

Martin LX “Little Martin” Acoustic Guitar:

While the LXME Little Martin is Martin’s smallest guitar, it is huge on tone, quality and versatility. The LXME acoustic-electric model is constructed of mahogany high-pressure laminate (HPL) back, side and top. It’s ideal for travel, student practice or for just playing around the house or campfire. When you’re in the mood to plug in and play with the band or through an amp, this LXME Little Martin comes with a Fishman Sonitone soundhole-mounted preamp. And you can feel good knowing it includes sustainable wood certified parts.

