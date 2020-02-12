Macy’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more

The Macy’s Valentine’s Day Event takes 35 to 60% off top brands with promo code LOVE at checkout. Find great deals on Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover is currently marked down to $32, which originally was priced at $90. You can wear this style year-round with jeans, khakis, shorts, under vests, and more. It has a stylish logo on the chest and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 370 reviews from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance items and free delivery.

