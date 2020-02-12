Prepare for battle with Nerf’s Rival Hypnos at $35.50 (Save 30%), more from $8

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 for $35.49 shipped. That’s $14+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is in line with the best 2020 Amazon pricing we have seen so far. If you’re in the market for a Nerf blaster, this offering is a great way to pummel the opposition. It includes two 12-round magazines, providing you with plenty of power to put up a competitive fight. Each round fires at up to 100-feet per second, ratcheting up the intensity of your upcoming Nerf battles. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nerf deals.

We also spotted the Nerf N-Strike Mega Tri-Break for $7.88 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly up to $11, today’s offer is about 30% off and the best price we’ve tracked in months. This handy Nerf blaster holds three darts and should prove worthy of keeping at a desk to fend off pranksters. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is this Texas Long Barrel 12-Shot Rubber Band Gun at $11. Going this route will still lead to fun while also ensuring that refills are extremely affordable.

Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 features:

Experience the intensity of Nerf rival competitions with the Hypnos XIX-1200 blaster

Features a folding stock to create a Compact configuration for close spaces, portability, and storage

Comes with two 12-Round magazines, 24 high-impact rounds, and 2 clips that attach to the tactical rail to hold the second magazine for fast reloading

