Official Mana series hardcover art book hits Amazon low at $26.50 (Reg. $36)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Art of Mana book for $26.66 shipped after you add it to your cart. Regularly $36, today’s offer is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Fans of classic JRPGs, Secret of Mana, and the other games in the series will really want to take a closer at today’s deal. Featuring over 208-pages, this is the “first official art book of Square Enix’s hit Mana video game series.” It contains more than 400 illustrations from the original dev team, “explorations of every character, original sketches, world designs, and much more,” while being a perfect companion to the Collection of Mana game bundle. Ratings are thin here but other Dark Horse and Square Enix collabs carry solid reviews. More details below.

Consider saving a few bucks with the SNES Classic: The Ultimate Reference Guide To The Secret of Mana which, as the name suggests, focuses solely on the iconic Secret of Mana game for SNES.

And remember, if you’re aren’t the biggest Mana fan, there are plenty of these gorgeous hardcover art books out there for Mario titles, The Legend of Zelda, and Cuphead to name just a few.

Art of Mana:

The first official art book of Square Enix’s hit Mana video game series, The Art of Mana collects more than twenty-five years’ worth of memories with over 200 pages featuring more than 400 illustrations from the original creative team along with detailed explorations of every character, original sketches, world designs, and much more. Presented in English for the first time, this beautiful collection is not to be missed.

