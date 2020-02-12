Get that smile in order with an Oral-B Bluetooth Toothbrush at $45 (Reg. $70+)

Walmart is offering the Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush in white or black for $44.98 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Walmart, this model sells for closer to $80 at Amazon where it’s now starting from $70. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and is the best price we can find. Along with Bluetooth connectivity (personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring), this model features an in-handle 30-second pulse timer to make sure you brush for the recommended 2-minutes. This rechargeable electric toothbrush also features three different cleaning modes: Daily Clean Plus, Gum Care, and Sensitive. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the Bluetooth connectivity and 30-second pulse timer? Take a look at the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $25 Prime shipped from Amazon. This one doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles found on today’s lead deal but it does include the ever-important 2-minute timer and a nice charging cradle. Not to mention a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for something in the high-end category, the regularly $150+ Oral-B 8000 Bluetooth Toothbrush is currently on sale for $100 at Amazon.

Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush:

The Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush whitens teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains. Bluetooth technology connects your electric toothbrush to the Oral-B App for personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring. Additionally, the brush is equipped with a pressure sensor that indicates when you brush too hard, helping protect your gums. This handle comes with 3 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care and Sensitive, for a personalized experience. Package includes Handle, Black CrossAction Brush Head, and Charger with Refill Stand.

