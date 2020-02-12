Get that smile in order with an Oral-B Bluetooth Toothbrush at $45 (Reg. $70+)

- Feb. 12th 2020 11:45 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $45
0

Walmart is offering the Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush in white or black for $44.98 shipped. Regularly up to $100 at Walmart, this model sells for closer to $80 at Amazon where it’s now starting from $70. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and is the best price we can find. Along with Bluetooth connectivity (personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring), this model features an in-handle 30-second pulse timer to make sure you brush for the recommended 2-minutes. This rechargeable electric toothbrush also features three different cleaning modes: Daily Clean Plus, Gum Care, and Sensitive. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the Bluetooth connectivity and 30-second pulse timer? Take a look at the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $25 Prime shipped from Amazon. This one doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles found on today’s lead deal but it does include the ever-important 2-minute timer and a nice charging cradle. Not to mention a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for something in the high-end category, the regularly $150+ Oral-B 8000 Bluetooth Toothbrush is currently on sale for $100 at Amazon.

Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush:

The Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush whitens teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains. Bluetooth technology connects your electric toothbrush to the Oral-B App for personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring. Additionally, the brush is equipped with a pressure sensor that indicates when you brush too hard, helping protect your gums. This handle comes with 3 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care and Sensitive, for a personalized experience. Package includes Handle, Black CrossAction Brush Head, and Charger with Refill Stand. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $45
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard